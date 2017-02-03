February 03, 2017

Suspects caught at scene of home breaking & entering

|

Cougars win eighth straight, move into first

|

Furniture company hit with email attack

|

Barn fire causes $100,000 in damage

|

Lewis wins NPC title at 152 pounds

|

Alexander JV Men win league pair, drop contest vs. Davie

|

Alexander JV Women’s Basketball Squad wins three straight

|

AC Varsity Squads take pair from North Lincoln Knights Jan. 27

|

Presnell’s last second shot lifts Cougars to win over Davie

|

Knight, Adams post top-three finishes at NPC Swim Finals

|

Area News

Lackey n Blinson
Suspects caught at scene of home breaking & entering
MGBW furniture company co-founders Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams.
Furniture company hit with email attack
image4
Barn fire causes $100,000 in damage

Obituaries

Rava Nell Fox Wike
Rava Nell Fox Wike
Jerry Granville Roberts
Freddy Dean Carroll
Freddy Dean Carroll

Latest E-Edition

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter