January 16, 2017

ACHS breaks out the broom in sweep over Warriors

Gant’s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road

ACHS Teams win three vs. Mooresville

Alexander’s Most Wanted, by N.C. Probation & Parole Office

Schools to operate on 2-hour delay Jan. 11

Alexander County Schools closed for students January 10

Readers share their snow day photos

Fire displaces family of five in Stony Point; fundraising page created to assist

Bringing warmth to others

Alexandrians named in unclaimed property list; Do you have money coming to you?

Area News

combo-jan-10
Hemphill girls walking in the snow on Barrett Mountain. By Jessica Hemphill.
denise-rhyne-3
Obituaries

Willie “Scott” Barker
Wanda Elaine Privette Johns
Frank Eugene “Gene” Kirkman

