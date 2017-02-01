Cougars win eighth straight, move into first By Editor | February 1, 2017 Furniture company hit with email attack By Editor | January 31, 2017 Barn fire causes $100,000 in damage By Editor | January 31, 2017 Lewis wins NPC title at 152 pounds By Editor | January 29, 2017 Alexander JV Men win league pair, drop contest vs. Davie By Editor | January 28, 2017 Alexander JV Women’s Basketball Squad wins three straight By Editor | January 28, 2017 AC Varsity Squads take pair from North Lincoln Knights Jan. 27 By Editor | January 28, 2017 Presnell’s last second shot lifts Cougars to win over Davie By Editor | January 26, 2017 Knight, Adams post top-three finishes at NPC Swim Finals By Editor | January 26, 2017 Cougar grapplers fall to North Iredell on Senior Night By Editor | January 25, 2017 Area News Furniture company hit with email attack January 31, 2017 Barn fire causes $100,000 in damage January 31, 2017 US 64 shut down briefly due to overturned pickup January 23, 2017 1 2 3 … 18 Next » Obituaries Jerry Granville Roberts January 30, 2017 Freddy Dean Carroll January 28, 2017 James Roy “J.R.” Ledford January 27, 2017 1 2 3 … 67 Next » Latest E-Edition Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by Tville_Times