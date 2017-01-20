January 21, 2017

Senior Leaders Kaleb Parsons and Justin Dula help lift Cougar Men to a 64-58 victory over the Vikings

Lady Cougars use strong defensive effort to down Lady Vikings 58-38

Parents arrested for child abuse

Suspect sought in Bethlehem vehicle break-ins

Wanted man arrested after car chase

ACHS Wrestling and Men’s Basketball Teams take wins over Statesville Thursday night

“Live the Dream” event celebrates legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Bethlehem Business Association to hold first meeting on Jan. 26

ACHS breaks out the broom in sweep over Warriors

Gant’s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road

Puckett & Lewis
This photo shows a person who is suspected of vehicle break-ins in the Bethlehem area on Jan. 18, 2017.
Randall Kent Brank
Obituaries

Elizabeth Lee Sanders
Eller Marlene Griffin Royal
Ruby Dee Moose Harrington
