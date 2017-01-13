ACHS breaks out the broom in sweep over Warriors By Editor | January 13, 2017 Gant’s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road By Editor | January 13, 2017 ACHS Teams win three vs. Mooresville By Editor | January 13, 2017 Alexander’s Most Wanted, by N.C. Probation & Parole Office By Editor | January 10, 2017 Schools to operate on 2-hour delay Jan. 11 By Editor | January 10, 2017 Alexander County Schools closed for students January 10 By Editor | January 9, 2017 Readers share their snow day photos By Editor | January 9, 2017 Fire displaces family of five in Stony Point; fundraising page created to assist By Editor | January 4, 2017 Bringing warmth to others By Editor | December 21, 2016 Alexandrians named in unclaimed property list; Do you have money coming to you? By Editor | November 16, 2016 Area News Alexander’s Most Wanted, by N.C. Probation & Parole Office January 10, 2017 Schools to operate on 2-hour delay Jan. 11 January 10, 2017 Alexander County Schools closed for students January 10 January 9, 2017 1 2 3 … 16 Next » Obituaries Willie “Scott” Barker January 13, 2017 Wanda Elaine Privette Johns January 11, 2017 Frank Eugene “Gene” Kirkman January 11, 2017 1 2 3 … 57 Next » Latest E-Edition Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by Tville_Times