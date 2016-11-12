Judy Ann Sigmon Burke, 71, of Paul Payne Store Road, Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Burke was born April 5, 1945, in Iredell County, daughter of the late George Wesley Sigmon and Ronie King Sigmon.

She had worked for Heilig-Meyers and also for Kimbrell’s Furniture, in Statesville. Judy was a member of First Baptist Church, in Taylorsville.

She really enjoyed working in the yard and in her flower beds. She was an avid fitness person, having gone to the YMCA four times a week, religiously.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Hansel Carl Burke of the home; a son, Kristian Shane Burke of Charlotte; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Burke of Taylorsville; a brother-in-law, Alvin Burke and wife Rebecca of Taylorsville; two nieces, Ramona Burkhart and husband Bruce of Wilkesboro, and Sarah Tammaro and husband Brian of Washington, DC; a great-niece, Rebecca Burkhart of Wilkesboro; and a great-nephew, Brett Burkhart of Wilkesboro.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at First Baptist Church, in Taylorsville. Rev. Dan Redding, Rev. Michael Barber, and Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. Burial will follow in the Private Family Cemetery adjacent to Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2016 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Jeff Sigmon, Tim Chewning, Doug Gillispie, Terry Fox, Anthony Grant, and Eric Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alexander County Rescue Squad, PO Box 938, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Burke Family.