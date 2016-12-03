Vicki Hanson Holleman, 62, of SW 1st Street, Taylorsville, passed away peacefully, with her husband and daughter by her side, on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at her residence.

Mrs. Holleman was born July 29, 1954, in Cullman, Alabama, the daughter of the late Robert K. Hanson and Delores Byrd Hanson.

She was a graduate of the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa and was also a substitute teacher at Alexander County Schools before becoming a grandmother. She had worked as an accountant and a homemaker.

She was a member of Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Taylorsville Presbyterian Women. She was a former member of Crime Stoppers. Vicki loved gardening, as well as cooking, when she wasn’t caring for her grandsons.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Reed and JoAnn Hanson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, George Holleman; a daughter, Natalie Millsaps and husband Adam of Hiddenite; a step-son, Matthew Holleman of Cache, Oklahoma; and two grandsons, Carson and Chase Millsaps.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at Taylorsville Presbyterian Church. Rev. Paul Sink will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Jim Deal, Herb Poole, Richard Sebastian, Bill Barriger, Jim Thompson, and Gary Bebber.

Memorials may be made to: Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 507, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to a Hospice of their choice.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Holleman Family.