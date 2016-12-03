Vicki Hanson Holleman
Vicki Hanson Holleman, 62, of SW 1st Street, Taylorsville, passed away peacefully, with her husband and daughter by her side, on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at her residence.
Mrs. Holleman was born July 29, 1954, in Cullman, Alabama, the daughter of the late Robert K. Hanson and Delores Byrd Hanson.
She was a graduate of the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa and was also a substitute teacher at Alexander County Schools before becoming a grandmother. She had worked as an accountant and a homemaker.
She was a member of Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Taylorsville Presbyterian Women. She was a former member of Crime Stoppers. Vicki loved gardening, as well as cooking, when she wasn’t caring for her grandsons.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Reed and JoAnn Hanson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, George Holleman; a daughter, Natalie Millsaps and husband Adam of Hiddenite; a step-son, Matthew Holleman of Cache, Oklahoma; and two grandsons, Carson and Chase Millsaps.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at Taylorsville Presbyterian Church. Rev. Paul Sink will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Pallbearers include: Jim Deal, Herb Poole, Richard Sebastian, Bill Barriger, Jim Thompson, and Gary Bebber.
Memorials may be made to: Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 507, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to a Hospice of their choice.
Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.
Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Holleman Family.
I didn’t know Vicki, but Louise was a friend at Taylorsville High School and I’ve see George’s picture many times in the Taylorsville Times. Yes, I subscribe to the Times although I haven’t lived there for 50 years. All of you have my sympathy.
Thank you Helen, it is so good to hear from. Hope you are doing well. I hope one day, you will come to our high school class reunion.
I had the privilege of knowing Vicki for a long time. She was a gift to everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. She was an amazing woman of many talents and I, a TPC member, was blessed to have her in my life. She was a miracle in so many ways. Her faith shined so bright you could see it in her face even when her strength was fading. Now she is lighting Heaven with her smile. SHINE ON, VICKI, SHINE ON!
I grew up with Johnny, George and Louise. During my parent’s twilight years, George and Vicki were so kind and helpful to them at FPC. My mother had great admiration for Vicki.
George, you are in my thoughts and prayers.