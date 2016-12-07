Anita Reid Billings, 59, of Faith Revival Lane, Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at her residence.

Mrs. Billings was born May 4, 1957, in Floyd County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Howard Wayne Reid and Carletta Goodwin Reid.

She was a homemaker and a member of Faith Revival Crusades and Missions. She was a very giving person and started Naomi’s Blessings.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joel Matthew Billings.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Terry Billings; two daughters, Angel Billings of Hiddenite, and Johnci Billings of the home; a son, Seth Kristopher Billings of Hiddenite; three grandchildren, Logan and Hailey Marley, and Haven Owens, all of Hiddenite; two sisters, Angie Brown and husband Jim of Hiddenite, and Jo Sergent and husband Thomas of Granite Falls; and a brother, Rick Reid and wife Robin of Ellendale.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Faith Revival Crusades and Missions, in Hiddenite. Rev. Dawn Sullivan will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2016 at Faith Revival Crusades and Missions.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

