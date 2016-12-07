Anita Reid Billings
Anita Reid Billings, 59, of Faith Revival Lane, Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at her residence.
Mrs. Billings was born May 4, 1957, in Floyd County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Howard Wayne Reid and Carletta Goodwin Reid.
She was a homemaker and a member of Faith Revival Crusades and Missions. She was a very giving person and started Naomi’s Blessings.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joel Matthew Billings.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Terry Billings; two daughters, Angel Billings of Hiddenite, and Johnci Billings of the home; a son, Seth Kristopher Billings of Hiddenite; three grandchildren, Logan and Hailey Marley, and Haven Owens, all of Hiddenite; two sisters, Angie Brown and husband Jim of Hiddenite, and Jo Sergent and husband Thomas of Granite Falls; and a brother, Rick Reid and wife Robin of Ellendale.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Faith Revival Crusades and Missions, in Hiddenite. Rev. Dawn Sullivan will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2016 at Faith Revival Crusades and Missions.
2 Comments
Sis Anita we sure are gonna miss you but we know that your in heaven with your son Joel and nanny and grandpa and one day we’re going to meat again walking down the streets of gold love you heaven gained a sweeter angel love you forever.
I will always remember you and love you I wish you were still with us I can’t believe your gone it happened way to soon and I will love to be working with you again in your ministry or just sitting around talking life changes so fast and in an instant everything has changed but your love, friendship, and giving way will alwaysbe remembered I know your happy in heaven and finally able to see Joel’s face and hold him inyour arms and all the baby you have cried for kiss my baby for me too I lovd you Anita always will Love you too Terry, Angel, Kris, and Johnic