Robert Frazier Taylor, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

He was born on August 14, 1950, son of the late Robert Taylor, Sr. and Ruby Good Taylor. Robert worked for Cargo Transporters as a diesel mechanic.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Rick Taylor of Taylorsville; daughters, Tara Southers of Wytheville, Virginia, and Debra Snoke of Lancaster, Ohio; and several siblings.

There are no funeral arrangements planned at this time.

