Joel Edward Blackburn, 69, of Cecil Miller Road, Boone, passed away Monday, December 12, 2016 at his residence.

Mr. Blackburn was born August 17, 1947, in Catawba County, son of the late Roscoe Blackburn and Mary Charles Sigmon Blackburn.

He was a graduate of Appalachian State, where he also obtained his Masters Degree. He had worked as a school administrator and was a member of First United Methodist Church, in Taylorsville. Joel was an avid hiker and fisherman. He enjoyed officiating high school football.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kay J. Blackburn of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Grosso and husband Johnny of Charlotte; a son, Matthew Blackburn and wife Katie of Boone; three grandsons, Sawyer, Tucker and Ryder Blackburn; two aunts, Ruby Sigmon of Conover, and Betty Blackburn of Sneads Ferry; a number of cousins; and numerous grand-dogs and cats.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2016 at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Josh Sherfey will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi-Home Hospice of Boone, First United Methodist Church of Taylorsville, or Lois Campbell Media Fund @ Sugar Loaf Elementary School of Taylorsville.

