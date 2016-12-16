Enis Earlene Mills Blanton, 91, of Statesville, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

She was born August 26, 1925, in Cherokee County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ladson Joshua Caleb Mills and Nancy Emma Paris Mills. She was a retired textile worker. She was also a member of Harvest Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burrel Vinson Blanton; seven brothers; and five sisters.

Left to cherish her memory include a son, Earl Vinson Blanton and wife Debbie of Claremont; three daughters, Mary Jo Ferguson and husband Bob of Mooresville, Janice Harr and husband Bill of Statesville, and Kay Harris of Hiddenite; a sister, Ruby Blackwell of Gaffney, South Carolina; a caregiver grandson, Scott Mayhew and wife Connie; eight additional grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Rev. Steve Parks will officiate. The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

