Old Fashioned Christmas Event Returns To Taylorsville

The Taylorsville Old Fashioned Christmas event, presented by the Taylorsville Apple Festival, Inc., is back for its second year through Saturday, Dec. 17, in downtown Taylorsville.

This Yuletide event will feature ice skating in town Friday, Dec. 16, from 12 noon to 9 p.m., as well as carriage rides on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3-9 p.m., according to event director, Gina Kay Honosky.

Ice skating costs $6 and includes skate rental and the skating fee. A release waiver form must be signed by parents for children under 18 years of age.

Then, the big day will come with Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Avenue Drive in Taylorsville on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Saturday activities will include: ice skating all day, the Polar Express train rides ($3), carriage rides ($5 adults and $3 for children ages 10 and under), a live Nativity, Manger Petting Zoo, Christmas Shopping in the Angel Christmas Market, and Winter Wonderland (fee charged) with Santa all day.

The live Nativity with narration and music will be Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., presented by Mt. Hebron Baptist Church and located next to Taylorsville Savings Bank.

The Manger Petting Zoo will also be located next to Taylorsville Savings Bank, presented by Hideaway Kennels. Christmas Caroling will be held on the corner next to the bank, too.

Free Reindeer Food activities will be held Dec. 17, 12-9 p.m., in the Winter Wonderland, behind Town Hall, provided by the Guardian ad Litem Program.

Photos with Santa will be available; families can reserve a time for pictures by paying a $12 fee at the Apple Festival Office or at Liberty Storage Solutions before the event.

“Frozen” animated film characters Elsa, Ana, and Olaf will be in the Winter Wonderland area. Kids can visit with Elsa, Ana, and Olaf for free. Pictures with “Frozen” characters are $10 for digital copies or $12 for a CD.

Reindeer rides will be held Dec. 17 in the Winter Wonderland area for $5. Parents can buy wristbands for their children for Winter Wonderland rides for $20 at the gate on Dec. 17.

A Gingerbread House Competition will be held Dec. 17, and entries will be accepted until 1 p.m. at the information booth, outside Walker Insurance. Houses will be judged on appearance and creativity. Prizes will be $25 for first place, $15 for second, and $10 for third.

Call the Apple Festival Office 828-632-2999 for more information or send an email to taylorsvilleapplefestival@yahoo.com.