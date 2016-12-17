Coke William Harrelson, Jr., 82, of Herman Road, Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Harrelson was born February 7, 1934, in Rains, South Carolina, son of the late Coke William Harrelson, Sr. and Georgia Richardson Harrelson.

He had retired, after 34 years, from the state of North Carolina, where he was with the NCDMV driver’s license section as a Hearings Coordinator and officer.

He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. Coke was active in the Contemporary Choral Group at St. Luke Lutheran until his health declined. He was a past scout leader for seven Eagle Scouts for the Boy Scouts of America and also a Mason.

He was a very active past member of the Statesville Sr. High Booster Club and also announced the football games and refereed basketball for Statesville Recreation Center.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Stephanie Amber Slaughter; two sisters, Bernice Baxley and Katheleen Harrelson; and a brother, Oras Harrelson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth “Libby” Teague Harrelson of the home; a daughter, Donna Harrelson Norfleet and husband Byron of St. Louis, Missouri; two sons, Rodney Harrelson and wife Pam of Morganton, and Larry Harrelson and wife Pam of Mooresville; nine grandchildren, Evan Harrelson and wife Leah of Granite Falls, Heather Harrelson of Wilmington, Georgia Norfleet of Oxford, Mississippi, Douglas Norfleet of Nashville, Tennessee, Brad and Drew Harrelson of Chapel Hill, Aaron Little and wife Diamond of Stony Point, and Israel Whitefoot and Summer Whitefoot, both of Hickory; six great-grandchildren, Carlee, Frank, Emilee, Zadie, Emerson, and Aliaz; and his mother-in-law, Marie Sipe Teague of Taylorsville.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Pastor Andrew Miller will officiate. There will be greetings and reminiscing with friends and family one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1364 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Harrelson Family.