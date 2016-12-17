Mary Frances Bevis Stephens, 105, of Hickory, born August 4, 1911, in Coweta County, Georgia, left this life to be with her Lord and Savior on December 17, 2016.

Throughout her life, she served as a Sunday school teacher, pianist, organist, choir member, WMC director, and Home Bound director.

In her early adult years, she worked as a telephone operator. She was a great lover of music and continued to play the piano, as she was able, into the last year of her life.

She enjoyed sewing, and particularly quilting quilts for her family. She loved her family, and was greatly loved in return. Longevity seems to run in her Mother’s family, with her mother and a sister living into their 90’s, but she has topped them all, and lived all these 105 years well.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Wade Stephens, Sr.; her parents, Anna Miller Bevis and Asbury Lee Bevis; brothers, J.W. Bevis, Durwood Bevis, Thomas Bevis, and A.L. Bevis, Jr.; sisters, Nellie Bevis Reed and Annie Bevis Feagans; nephews, Jerry Bevis, Lynn Bevis, and David Feagans; nieces, Rosa Lewallen, Jerene McIntosh, and Helen Jane McDonald.

She is survived by a son, J. Wade Stephens, Jr. (Betty) of Taylorsville; daughters, Julia S. Pascu (Dan) of Bethesda, Maryland, Mary N. Stephens of Oakland, California, and Rosa S. Boyer of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Cindy Law of Taylorsville, Greg Stephens, Mindy Rector (Jesse), and Jessica Kunze (Joel), all of Hickory, Michaela Parks (Dale) of Berkley, California, David Pascu (Gana) of Hawthorne, California, Mark Pascu of Washington, D.C., Adam Pascu (Misty) of San Diego, California, and John Boyer of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and a great many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be December 21, 2016, at 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, Hickory, with Memorial Service following at 4:00 p.m., with Pastor Mike Stone officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideon’s Memorial Bible Fund, The Gideon’s International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Graveside Service and Burial of cremains will be December 27, 2016, in Macon Memorial Park, Macon, Georgia, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Fred Anderson officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.