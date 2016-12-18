Hill Franklin Pennell, 83, of Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2016.

He was born July 27, 1933 to the late Estel and Grover Pennell of Taylorsville.

He loved the outdoors and was a cattle farmer and grower for Mountaire Farms. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Korea.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Sam Pennell, Kelly Pennell, and Clevie Pennell; two sisters, May Pennell Thomas and Annalean Austin; and a grandson, Adam Williams.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Bessie of the home; two sons, Dennis Pennell and wife Karen of Taylorsville, and Myron Pennell of Taylorsville; three granddaughters, Samantha Pennell, Marissa Pennell of Taylorsville, and Candice Markham of Raleigh; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2016, from 6-8 p.m, at Alexander Funeral Service. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, December 22, at 3 p.m., at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Neil Walker will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Jason Little, Jimmy Austin, Eugene White, Scott Hollar, Randy Derrer, and Chad Pennell.

Full Military Rites will be provided by Post 84 and Post 6.

Honorary pallbearers are Chris Presnell and Travis Anderson.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

