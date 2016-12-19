Arthur “Hugh” Childers, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on December 19, 2016.

Arthur was born on January 27, 1916, in Alexander County, son of Noah Garfield Childers and Dotsie Wike.

Arthur leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Kent Childers of Hiddenite; a daughter, Ladonna Castagan of Hiddenite; and a brother, Gary Childers.

Visitation will be held at Alexander Funeral Service Thursday, Decemeber 22 at 10:00 a.m. Service will follow at Alexander Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Gary Jennings will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Hospice of Alexander County.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.