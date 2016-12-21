Alfred Eugene Andrews, Sr., 76, husband of Juanita “Nita” Sanders Andrews of 54 years, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Mr. Andrews was born September 7, 1940, in Hartford County, Maryland, son of the late Bert and Zona Juanita Rutherford Andrews. He was retired from the textile industry.

He was a member of Moravian Falls Baptist Church, where he loved attending and especially loved the youth of the church. Mr. Andrews was a bee keeper and loved horticulture.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Alfred Eugene Andrews, Jr.; and a brother, Charles M. Andrews.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Andrews is survived by two sisters, Rose Marie A. Krimm of Georgia, and Roberta A. Reese of Ashburn, Virginia; a brother, Alvin S. Andrews and wife Helen of Wytheville, Virginia; special friends, Jimmy and Phyllis Blevins, Tom and Debbie Lowe, Jane Lowe, Jessie Pearson and family, Danny and Mary Price, and Grier and Donna Lackey; a special brother-in-law, Chuck Sanders; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2016, at Moravian Falls Baptist Church, with Pastor Joseph Sturgill and Rev. Conrad Pritchard officiating. Burial will be in Scenic Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m., prior to the service, at Moravain Falls Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be: Ray Blevins, Jimmy Blevins, Tom Lowe, Anthony Benson, Joshua Benson, and Tommy Gant.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Moravian Falls Baptist Church Youth Fund, PO Box 188, Moravian Falls, NC 28654.

Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.