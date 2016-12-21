Bringing warmth to others

CUTTING WOOD FOR THOSE WHO CAN’T — When members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office heard about local elderly and disabled residents who heat with wood stoves, the men wanted to help. Taylorsville resident Paul Warren donated several felled trees to the cause, and the off-duty deputies of Sheriff Chris Bowman joined together to split wood. The firewood will be distributed during the Christmas season to residents who have been identified by the Sheriff’s Office, said Bowman.