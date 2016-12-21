Bringing warmth to others

Pictured above, left to right: Tod Jones (back to camera), Buddy McKinney, Dennis Foster, Chris Bowman, and Daniel Millsaps were among volunteers to cut and split firewood to help local elderly and disabled residents.
CUTTING WOOD FOR THOSE WHO CAN’T — When members of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office heard about local elderly and disabled residents who heat with wood stoves, the men wanted to help. Taylorsville resident Paul Warren donated several felled trees to the cause, and the off-duty deputies of Sheriff Chris Bowman joined together to split wood. The firewood will be distributed during the Christmas season to residents who have been identified by the Sheriff’s Office, said Bowman.
Pictured above on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016: Sgt. Buddy McKinney, Chief Deputy Tod Jones, Capt. Chad Pennell, Det. Dennis Foster, Det. Daniel Millsaps, Sheriff Bowman, Dep. Rick Lail, and Dep. Phillip Starnes.
Other volunteers, shown above, left to right, worked on Dec. 20: Cpl. Ryan Davis, Lt. Jason Moore and son, Tanner Moore, Dep. Jake Lemley, Lt. Jeff Sharpe (ret.), and Dep. Adrian Davis.
2 Comments
You guys are awesome !!! You have been, and will be blessed for this.
What a Great community to live in.