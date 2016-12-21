HELP WANTED

NEED TRUCK DRIVER CDL to pull mobile homes locally. This is a part-time job. J.W. Construction, 828-632-8420.

NEED 2 PEOPLE to help set up D/W & Modulars. Some framing & roofing a plus. J.W. Construction, 828-632-8420.

MEDICAL ASSISTANT & X-RAY TECHNICIAN needed, Monday – Thursday, $17 – $20 per hour depending on skill level. Full-time or part-time. Send resume to: Medical Assistant, P.O. Box 279, Taylorsville, NC 28681, or text: 828-726-7374 for interview.

NEED construction workers, must have NCDL, roofers and vinyl siding installers, also someone who knows all around interior trim out and painting. Please call and leave number; will return call same day. 828-758-4555.

NEED Weekend Electrician. Text 828-640-3545.

NEED VETERINARIAN 2 days per month at an equine center. Text 828-640-3545.

OUTSTANDING PART-TIME OPPORTUNITY

Property Management company is seeking a part-time Site Manager in Taylorsville for Crest Knolls and Ridgeway Apartments. Site Manager must reside on the property with a FREE apartment as part of compensation. Customer Service, Computer, and Management skills needed. Credit and Criminal check required. Submit resume to Robbyn Terry at: rterry@partnershippm.com, fax to 336-544-7728, or mail to PO Box 26405, Greensboro, NC 27404-6405. Equal Opportunity Employer.

OTR CLASS A CDL Driver – Local company looking for someone to run OH, PA, and upstate NY. Home on the weekends, 42 cents per mile, health insurance. Must have a clean driving record. Call 828-639-9560.

Drivers: Regional! Good hometime! Great Benefits! 401K, Paid vacation/holidays. CDL-A, 1yr exp. www.gptruck.com. 800-922-1147.

Drivers: New Year – New Career! Avg. $70K/yr!! Great Benefits, 401K, Vacation! Solos/Teams needed! Start ASAP. CDL-A. OTR. 800-497-2100 x134.