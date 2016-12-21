LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Leonard L. Thomasson, dated March 17, 2004, and recorded in Book 466 at Page 409 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of the authority vested in the undersigned as Substitute Trustee by that certain instrument recorded in Book 591 at Page 372 the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County; and under and by virtue of that certain Authorization, Findings and Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County on October 7, 2016, and of record in File 16 SP 96, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust and the said Deed of Trust being by its terms subject to foreclosure, and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded the foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness, and due notice having been given to those entitled to same, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, at the Courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, at 10:00 a.m., on January 6, 2017, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same being owned of record by Leonard L. Thomasson, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING ATTACHED TO AND MADE A PART OF THAT CERTAIN DEED OF TRUST FROM LEONARD L. THOMASSON, SINGLE TO RICHARD L. GWALTNEY, TRUSTEE FOR TAYLORSVILLE SAVINGS BANK, SSB, DATED MARCH 17, 2004.

BEGINNING at an iron stake, being the Troy Teague southeastern corner in the Grover Bolick North line and running with the Teague line North 12º 30’ East 187 feet to a stake, a new corner in the Teague-Starnes line; thence a new line in the Starnes property South 76º 30’ East 226 feet to a stake on the West side of Starnes road, a new corner in the Fred Starnes property; thence with the west side of the said road South 19º 40’ West 160 feet to a stake, a new corner in the Fred Starnes-Grover Bolick line; thence with the Bolick line North 85º West 200 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.62 acre, more or less.

FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to Deed from Dennis J. Starnes and wife, Cedona M. Starnes to Leonard L. Thomasson, dated March 12, 2004, and being recorded immediately prior to this instrument.

TOGETHER WITH A SECURITY INTEREST IN ONE 1988 MANS MOBILE HOME, SERIAL NO. MINC83631.

(In the legal description in the Deed of Trust recorded in Book 466, Page 409, Alexander County Registry, the following call was repeated: “thence with the west side of the said road South 19º 40’ West 160 feet to a stake, a new corner in the Fred Starnes-Grover Bolick line;” causing the legal description to not close. This call has been omitted in the above description to correct this typographical error.)

Together with all the buildings, fixtures and improvements thereon, and all rights, easements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including all heating, plumbing, ventilating, lighting goods, equipment and other tangible and intangible property, attached to or reasonably necessary to the use of such premises.

The aforesaid sale will be made subject to all encumbrances existing prior to the recording of the above-referenced Deed of Trust, including all valid and enforceable liens and also will be subject to all taxes and special assessments outstanding against the property.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed.

Should the property be purchased by a party other than the holder of the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, that purchaser must pay, in addition to the amount bid, the following items: (i) the tax required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 7A-308(a)(1) of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100) of the bid amount up to a maximum tax of Five Hundred Dollars ($500), and (ii) the excise tax on conveyance required by N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 105-228.28 et seq. of One Dollar ($1) per Five Hundred Dollars ($500) or fractional part thereof of the bid amount.

The successful bidder at sale may be required to make an immediate cash deposit of the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty and no/100 Dollars ($750.00).

The upset bids procedure of North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.27 is applicable to this sale.

The following applies if the property being sold is residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: (1) Pursuant to NCGS Section 45-21.29, the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold may issue an order of possession of the property in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession. (2) Any person who occupies residential real property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving this notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice [of termination] that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Date of Notice: October 7, 2016

Constantine H. Kutteh, II

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Drawer 1776

Statesville, NC 28687

704-873-2131

dec28-16c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

16 SP 71 Notice of Sale of Real Estate by Substitute Trustee State of North Carolina Alexander County in the General Court of Justice Superior Court Division Before The Clerk in the Matter of the foreclosure of the Deed of Trust of Kimberly D. Hammer to Thurman E. Burnette, Trustee for United States Department of Agriculture, Dated September 3, 1993 and recorded at Book 354, Page 9, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY See Substitution of Trustee as recorded in Book 590, Page 1397, appointing Richard J. Kania as Substitute Trustee TO: Kimberly D. Hammer Occupant Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in that certain deed of trust executed and delivered by the above-named Grantors to United States Department of Agriculture, dated September 3, 1993, securing indebtedness in the original principal amount of $62,000.00 as recorded in Deed of Trust Book 354 at Page 9, Alexander County Registry (hereinafter, the ”Deed of Trust”), and because of the default of Debtor in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and the failure of Debtor to carry out or perform the stipulations and agreements therein contained and pursuant to the demand of the owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust, and pursuant to the Order of the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County, North Carolina, entered in this foreclosure proceeding, the undersigned, Richard J. Kania, Substitute Trustee, will expose for sale at public auction on January 4, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Alexander County Courthouse at the usual place of sale designated by the Alexander County Clerk, Taylorsville, the real property in Millers Township, Alexander County, North Carolina (including any improvements thereon) with the address of 346 Allendale Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681, and as described as follows: BEGINNING on an iron stake in the South right-of-way line of Allendale Drive (Secondary Road No. 1671), and being the Northwest corner of Lot No. 12 in the Subdivision hereinafter referred to, said iron stake being further located South 80° 35′ 18″ West 108.44 feet from the center of the cul-de-sac at the end of Allendale Drive, and runs South 6° 43′ 4″ West 326.35 feet with the West line of Lot No. 12 to an iron stake in Margaret Jenkins’ line; thence North 83° 33′ 27″ West 160.81 feet with her line to an old iron stake in said line; thence North 6° 43′ 3″ East 327.14 feet with the East line of Lot No. 10 to an old iron stake in the South right-of-way line of Allendale Drive; thence South 83° 16′ 37″ East 160.81 feet with said right-of-way line to the BEGINNING, containing 1.206 acres, more or less, and being all of Lot No. 11 of the Allendale Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 5 on Page 36 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County. The Substitute Trustee may, in his sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided by N.C.G.S. §45-21.23. The sale will be made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, restrictions and easements of record and assessments, if any. The record owner of the above-described real property as reflected on the records of the County Register of Deeds not more than ten (10) days prior to the posting of this Notice is: Kimberly D. Hammer An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the County Clerk of Superior Court. Pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.10(b), and the terms of the Deed of Trust, any successful bidder may be required to deposit with the Trustee immediately upon conclusion of the sale a cash deposit of the greater of five per cent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00). Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at the time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in N.C.G.S. §45-21.30(d) and (e). Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. If the Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition by an owner or debtor prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Substitute Trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee, in his sole discretion, if he believes the challenge to have merit, may request the Court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a bona fide lease or tenacy may have additional rights pursuant to Title VII of 5.896, ”Protecting Tenants at Foreclosure Act” which became effective on May 20, 2009. Additional Notice Where the Real Property Is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units: Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. This the 10th day of November, 2016. Richard J. Kania Substitute Trustee 600-A Centrepark Drive Asheville, North Carolina 28805 (828) 252-8010.

dec28-16c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Robert Frazier Taylor, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of December, 2016.

RICKY FRAZIER TAYLOR

87 Dellinger Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan11-17p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Mary Jane Coleman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of December, 2016.

JEANNETTE C. THOMPSON

1416 3rd St. SW

Hickory, NC 28602

administratrix

jan4-17p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Linda Marie Stokes Dobbins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of December, 2016.

ALTHEA EVA LITTLE

280 Gravel Hill Ct. NW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

jan4-17p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Jack Oran Morrison, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of November, 2016.

DALE ORAN MORRISON

86 York Institute Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

dec28-16p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Rochelle Starnes Icard Roper, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of December, 2016.

ROSALIND ICARD MILLER

191 Bethany Church Rd.

Fairview, NC 28730

executrix

dec28-16p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Judy Sigmon Burke, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of November, 2016.

HANSEL CARL BURKE

6676 Paul Payne Store Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

dec21-16p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Lisa Laneen Reed, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of November, 2016.

MELVIN W. REED, JR.

105 Boston Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

dec21-16p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Kevin Lee Pence, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of October, 2016.

RICKY LEE PENCE

11049 Newood Dr.

Manassa, VA 20111

administrator

dec21-16p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Hazel Barnes Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2016.

JACOB SCOTT SINK

3200 Old Mountain Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

LYNNE LACKEY HOOD

1041 Deerebrook Court

Watkinsville, GA 30677

executor

dec21-16p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Clayton Devar Coffey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of November, 2016.

RONALD COFFEY

134 Westridge Dr.

Statesville, NC 28625

MICHAEL COFFEY

468 Fox Hollow

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executors

dec21-16p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Mary Presnell Shew, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of November, 2016.

BOBBY W. SHEW

5435 Three Forks Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

dec21-16p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William R. Rogers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 2nd day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of November, 2016.

WENDY L. KIKER

16716 Clear Creek Dr.

Midland, NC 28107

executrix

dec21-16c