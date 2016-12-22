Grass Fire Damages Home On Lewittes Road

Firefighters and police officers quickly responded to a Taylorsville home which was threatened by a grass fire on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The mobile home, located on Lewittes Road, had been approached just inches away by flames on two sides. An elderly woman was evacuated from the home by Taylorsville Police officers.

Taylorsville, Hiddenite, and Stony Point fire department personnel responded to the scene, as did the N.C. Forest Service and the Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Flames scorched most of the home’s back yard, burning right up to the rear of the home, it was observed at the scene. Vinyl siding on the rear of the home was melted and wavy in a few places.

Firefighters traced the source of the fire to a metal barrel in the back yard where trash, including pieces of plywood, was being burned.