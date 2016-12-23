Ardna Lucille Michael Johnson, 87, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at her residence.

Born on September 21, 1929, in Wilkes County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Michael and Estella Watson Michael.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Monroe Johnson, three brothers, and three sisters.

Mrs. Johnson retired from Carolina Mills and was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, in Wilkes County.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Patsy (Rob) Leckey of Cleveland, Brenda (Gary) Shephard of Harmony, Donna (Roland) Souther of North Wilkesboro, Roger Dale Johnson of Statesville, Richard (Debbie) Johnson of Hiddenite, Kenneth James Johnson of Statesville, and Darryl Wayne (Paula) Johnson of Taylorsville; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Theresa Lawrimore of North Wilkesboro.

All services will be private, and Mrs. Johnson will be laid to rest at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that no flowers be sent. However, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

