Billy Brown Gettys, 86, of Statesville, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

He was born May 21, 1930, in Burke County, son of the late Russell Gettys and Myrtle Owens Gettys. He was retired from Davis Oil Company and Bernhardt Furniture. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Welborn Gettys; two sons, Gary Gettys and Jeffrey Gettys; a brother; and a sister.

Survivors include a daughter, Barbara G. Childers and husband Don of Statesville; a step-son; two step-daughters; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and numerous step-grand and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was conducted Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Pastor James Lewis officiated.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Gettys Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Billy Gettys.