Nancy Catherine Lackey Lackey, 88, of Davidson, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 23, 2016.

Nancy was born May 29, 1928, in Taylorsville, daughter of the late Paul Sharpe Lackey and Willie “Bill” Robinette Lackey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Maynard Lackey; and a brother, John Edward Lackey.

Nancy is survived by a daughter, Hannah Thompson (Phil) of Hiddenite; a son, Mark Lackey of Cornelius; a daughter, Jan Pethel (Brown) of Cornelius; a son, Joe Maynard Lackey (Kelley) of Asheville; a daughter-in-law, Dr. Joann Steeves Lackey of Asheville; grandchildren, Patrick Bennett, David Notaro, Reagen Roland, and Frances, Isla, Jack and Tommy Lackey; five step-grandchildren, Ashley and Tres Pethel, Allan Thompson, Amanda Fleishour (Chris), and Jacob Thompson; great-grandchildren, Samuel Tate Bennett, Angel and Karina Notaro, and Knox Lee Waddell; seven step-great-grandchildren; her adopted Japanese family, Yuki, Kazuhiro Nishioka and daughter, Lisa of Nara, Japan; and special friend and caregiver, Cheryl Hicks.

Nancy spent her childhood growing up skating, riding bikes, and playing basketball in high school with her many friends.

She married Joe Lackey of Hiddenite, who died in 1989. She and Joe lived in Hiddenite, and later Statesville, where she worked in medical records at the old Long Hospital.

In 1954, they moved to the Oakdale Community, near Charlotte, living there until 1974 when the family moved to Lake Norman.

The house in Oakdale had many shade trees in the back yard, and was the playground for the Thompson Avenue children. Many happy years were spent there with wonderful neighbors.

After moving to Lake Norman, she received her degree in Medical Records Administration, taught at CPCC, and worked at various hospitals in Charlotte.

Nancy was actively involved in watercolor, writing senior memories, and Reader’s Circle Groups at South Iredell Senior Center until her health forced her to slow up. In 2008, Nancy moved to Davidson, to The Pines.

Nancy had a sharp mind and still lived in the fast lane. She was Mee Maw to her older grandchildren, Granny to the younger ones, and Granny Mee Maw to Sammy.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Rocky Springs United Methodist Church, in Hiddenite. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Crisis Center, 215 5th Ave. SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com./