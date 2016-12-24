Leslie “Les” Allen Price, 63, of Blankenship Road, Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Price was born April 2, 1953, in Iredell County, son of the late Plezz William Price and Ruby Pearl Bowman Price.

Les was a graduate of Gaston Community College, with an Associates Degree in Industrial Engineering. He had worked as an industrial engineer for Gilliam Furniture before retiring. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, and he loved to hunt and ride his motorcycle.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by twin nieces, Lynette and Annette Stafford; and a sister-in-law, Glennie Price.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sisters, Betty Faye Stafford and husband Hugh, and Peggy Jolly and husband Jay, all of Taylorsville; three brothers, Zayne Price of Taylorsville, Hendal Price and wife Karen of Greensboro, and Lynn Price and wife Wilma of Taylorsville.

There will be a memorial service at a later date at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church or Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

