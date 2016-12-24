Marjorie Moose Friday, 77, passed away at Valley Nursing Center, in Taylorsville, on December 24, 2016.

She was born on August 23, 1940, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Lloyd Ned Moose and Edna Marie Herman Moose. Marjorie was a long-time employee of the Alexander County school system, where she served in the cafeteria at Alexander Central High School.

She was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. Marjorie enjoyed cooking, gardening, and housekeeping. She is remembered as a good mother who enjoyed caring for her family, especially during her husband’s military career.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harry Lee Moose.

Marjorie leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 57 years, James Grayson Friday; two sons, Lloyd Friday and wife Pam, and Frankie Friday and wife Maria, both of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Nichole Barnes, Whitney Simmons, Matthew Friday of Taylorsville, and Hannah Herman of Lenoir; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, from 1:00-2:15 p.m., at Three Forks Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held at Three Forks Baptist Church on December 28, 2016, at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Carson Mosley officiating.

Pallbearers will be: Matthew Friday, Jason Herman, Brandon Barnes, Burke Friday, Ron Younts, Avery Robinette, Justin Robinette, and Kevin Simmons.

Memorials may be sent to the Patient Fund at Valley Nursing Center, 581 NC-16, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

