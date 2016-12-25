Berlene Lail Jarvis, 90, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away at her residence on December 25, 2016.

Born to the late Mack Daniel and Minnie Bell Parlier Lail, in Caldwell County, she was a lifelong member of Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. She was retired from Ellis Hosiery Mill following 30 years of service.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Ronnie R. Jarvis of Granite Falls, and Steven R. Jarvis of Taylorsville; a step-daughter, Hazel Carroll of Pleasant Garden; and sisters, Catherine L. Hefner of Bethlehem, and Mary L. Teague of Florida.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Don W. Ingle. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.