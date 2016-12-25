Laura Syretha Bennett, 97, of Martin Luther King Drive, Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at her residence.

Mrs. Bennett was born April 26, 1919, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Eddie Louis Leppard and Anna Hosseur Leppard.

She had worked in the furniture industry, was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, and in later years attended Love and Unity Assembly. She loved to sing and was also a seamstress.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Debra Mayes of Taylorsville; three nieces, Laura Keaton and Wilma Stokes, both of Taylorsville, and Sue Caldwell of Charlotte; a granddaughter, Anner Alexander of Statesville; two great-grandchildren, Sheena Jones and Keenen Wellman, both of Statesville; three great-great-grandchildren; a goddaughter, Faye Bridges of Texas; and special caregivers, Retha Benfield and Martha Howell, both of Taylorsville, and Gloria Hill of Conover.

The home-going service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Steve Parks, Rev. Kevin Ussery, and Rev. Laura Smith Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Bennett Family.