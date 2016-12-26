Judy Lane Bowers Miller Meadows, 68, of Statesville, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

She was born August 11, 1948, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Willard Alfred “Tom” Bowers and Nellie Faye Waddell Bowers. She was a retired furniture worker. She was also a member of Crestview Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Stony Miller; a brother, James Darrell Bowers; and a great-grandchild, Jackson Scott Miller.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Meadows of the home; a son, Jamie Scott Miller and wife Princess of Vale; a daughter, Tammie Marley and husband Jeff of Hickory; a sister, Peggy Hager and husband Paul of Stony Point; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016 at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. Rev. Chuck Hager and Rev. Garland Wilcox will officiate. Burial will follow in the Crestview Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, prior to the funeral service.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Meadows Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Judy Meadows.