Carolyn Vickie Hilton Davis
Carolyn Vickie Hilton Davis, 71, passed away at Frye Regional Medical Center on December 27, 2016.
She was born to Junior McDonald Hilton and Mildred Cleo Overcash. Vickie was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother; a son, Jeffery Scott Davis of Hickory; a daughter, Lisa Lynn Mitchell of Claremont; and a brother, Daniel L. Hilton of Newberry, South Carolina.
Services will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Shiloh Lutheran Church, at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date. Rev. David Hefner will be officiating.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.