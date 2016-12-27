Carolyn Vickie Hilton Davis, 71, passed away at Frye Regional Medical Center on December 27, 2016.

She was born to Junior McDonald Hilton and Mildred Cleo Overcash. Vickie was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother; a son, Jeffery Scott Davis of Hickory; a daughter, Lisa Lynn Mitchell of Claremont; and a brother, Daniel L. Hilton of Newberry, South Carolina.

Services will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Shiloh Lutheran Church, at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date. Rev. David Hefner will be officiating.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.