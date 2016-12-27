Patricia “Trish” Rena Pendley, 43, passed away at Wilkes Regional Medical Center on December 27, 2016.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Edgar Pendley; and a sister, Paulette. She was of the Christian faith.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Eva McDaniel Pendley; a son, Johnathon Allen Hubbard; three brothers, Benjamin Pendley, Jerry and wife Greta Pendley, and Jules Smith; sisters, Joyce, Jean, and Judy, Linda Miller and husband Ronnie, Ellie Koerner, and Janet Koopman and husband Steve; a special friend, Leon Hubbard; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 30, 2016, at 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.