Patricia “Trish” Rena Pendley
Patricia “Trish” Rena Pendley, 43, passed away at Wilkes Regional Medical Center on December 27, 2016.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Edgar Pendley; and a sister, Paulette. She was of the Christian faith.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Eva McDaniel Pendley; a son, Johnathon Allen Hubbard; three brothers, Benjamin Pendley, Jerry and wife Greta Pendley, and Jules Smith; sisters, Joyce, Jean, and Judy, Linda Miller and husband Ronnie, Ellie Koerner, and Janet Koopman and husband Steve; a special friend, Leon Hubbard; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 30, 2016, at 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.