A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES January 31, 2017. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

2 BR Mobile Home $485/month, $485/deposit. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

TWO 2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

2 BR, 1 BA, MOBILE HOME, $290 per month, $200 deposit. Call Max Burgess, 828-632-3769 or 828-514-2427.

BETHLEHEM – 2 BR, brick duplex, extra nice, appliances, heat pump, washer-dryer hookup, on dead-end street. No pets. $495 per month, plus deposit with lease. Call 828-495-7302 or 828-310-0991.

14 x 70 MOBILE HOME, 2 BR, 1 BA, Hiddenite area, $450 deposit, $450 monthly. Background will be checked. Call 704-871-1195.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENT – 2 BR, 1.5 BA, living room, kitchen with dining area, laundry room. No smoking. No pets. Credit & references checked, $425 per month plus deposit. Call 828-632-4222.

14 x 70 MOBILE HOME, 3 BR, 1.5 BA. References & deposit required. No pets allowed. Located in Ellendale area. Call 828-850-1764.

2 BR , 1 BA House, all appliances furnished, with heat pump. Located in city limits. Call 828-632-6685 or 828-850-1764.

SUGAR LOAF AREA – 14 x 70 mobile home, 2 BR, 1.5 BA, kitchen appliances, W & D, heat pump, covered porches, utility building. Will do background check. No smoking and no pets. Call 828-632-6125.

MOBILE HOME – 2 BR, 1 BA. Background check required. Call 828-256-2405.

4 BR, 2 BA Mobile Home, large porch, storage building, paved driveway. Ellendale area. Call 828-612-7342.