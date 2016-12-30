Larry Neil Goble, 53, of Elk Shoals Church Loop, Stony Point, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016 at his residence.

Mr. Goble was born May 25, 1963, in Alexander County, the son of the late Gerald Carl Goble and Athie Burgess Goble.

He had worked in the furniture industry and was a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church. Larry enjoyed working on his farm and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Miami Dolphins and UNC Tar Heels.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Tammy Chapman Goble of the home; a sister, Linda Goble Anderson and husband Mike of Charlotte; a niece, Lauren Anderson of Charlotte; a nephew, Mark Anderson of Charlotte; a brother-in-law, Johnny Chapman and wife Tracy, and their children, Grayson and Coleman Chapman, all of Stony Point; father and mother-in-law, Johnny and Diane Chapman of Stony Point; and several special aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Rev. Brian Eades, Rev. Durant Barr, and Rev. Zack Deal will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204.

