Betty Lou Honbarrier Walser, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Carolinas Medical Center-Union.

She was born February 17, 1942, in Rowan County, daughter of the late Moses Clark Honbarrier and Ruby Stokes Honbarrier.

Betty graduated high school from East Rowan High School, in Granite Quarry. She continued her education in nursing, but her chosen profession was to be a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church, in Taylorsville.

Betty loved to cook from scratch, hearty yet healthy meals, for her family. She also loved socializing with others and caring for her beloved cats. Betty would sew clothing for her family, enjoyed gardening, and enjoyed studying health and nutritional information. Betty had a wonderful personality, loved talking on the phone, and had a wonderful voice and a smile that could light up a room.

Betty is survived by her husband of 53 years, John Ivan Walser of Taylorsville; two sons, Montgomery Walser and wife Alisa of Monroe, and Harrison Walser and wife Corinne of Indian Trail; two grandchildren, Harrison and Benjamin Walser of Indian Trail; and three sisters, Jean Williams and husband Lonnie of Linwood, Patty Morris and husband Larry of Salisbury, and Diane Andrade of Charlotte.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Lisa Wolfe will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Memorials in Betty’s honor may be made to the Charlotte/Pineville Spay Neuter Clinic, 2017 N. Davidson Street, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28205; or another local low-cost spay neuter clinic; or Cancer Research Institute, 55 Broadway Suite 1802, New York, NY 10006.

