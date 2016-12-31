Helen Elizabeth Anderson Miller, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born March 23, 1940, in Tennessee, daughter of Mildred Tripplett and the late Theodore Anderson.

Prior to being a homemaker, Helen had worked for Alexvale Furniture in the finishing department and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include her children, Judy Head and husband Darrell of Taylorsville, and Lisa Stout of Tennessee.

There will be no formal service provided at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.