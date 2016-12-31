Marie Margaret Mitchell, 89, of Hiddenite, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born December 7, 1927, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Perry Mitchell and Alma Gladys Mitchell Mitchell. She was a homemaker and farmer. She was also of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Mitchell and Charlie Mitchell; and two sisters, Eula Mae Mitchell and Rowena Mitchell.

Survivors include her brother, Bill Mitchell and wife Reba; and three sisters, Mary Mitchell, Johnsie M. Sigmon, and Faye Mitchell, all of Hiddenite.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mitch King will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, prior to the service. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

