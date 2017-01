Robert Gerard Wortmann, 67, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Born July 24, 1949, he was the son of the late Godfrey and Margaret Wortmann.

His wife, Sheila Gaye Smith Wortmann of the home, survives him.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home, in Newton.

