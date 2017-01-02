Diane Barber Armstrong, 68, of Wildlife Access Road, Hickory (Bethlehem Community), passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at her residence.

Ms. Armstrong was born July 1, 1948, the daughter of the late John Daniel Barber and Gracie Bollinger Barber.

She had worked in the furniture industry and was a member of Millersville Baptist Church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Barber and Annie Barber Bebber; and five brothers, Thomas, Freddie Larry, John Jr. and Ernest Barber.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sisters, Linda Rice of Bethlehem, and Betty Killian of Hickory; three brothers, Franklin Barber and wife Frances of Taylorsville, David Barber of Taylorsville, and Michael Barber and wife Glenda of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Michael Barber and Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658; or Millersville Baptist Church, 130 Millersville Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

