Emmett Roger Warren, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017, at his home, after a lengthy illness.

He was born June 4, 1943, in Haw River, son of the late Emmett Raymond Warren and Mary Magdalene Roach Warren. He was a retired plumber. He was also a member of Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Kay Warren; a son, Emmett Roger Warren, Jr.; a daughter, Vicki Warren; and a granddaughter, Amber Benfield.

Survivors include three sons, Jimmy Warren and wife Barbara, Timothy Warren and wife Judy, and Michael Warren and wife Julie; a daughter, Michelle Benfield and husband Paul; two brothers, Roy Warren and David Warren; two sisters, Marie Warren and Linda Kay Jones; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017 at the Mt Wesley Wesleyan Church. Rev. Scott Atkins will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:30 p.m., Thursday evening, at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Warren Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Emmett Roger Warren, Sr.