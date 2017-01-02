James Franklin Bolick, 71, of Branch Farm Acres Drive, Lumberton, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Bolick was born September 8, 1945, in Catawba County, the son of the late James Bolick and Betty Sain Bolick.

He had retired from HUD and was the former chief of the Burke County Rescue Squad. He was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Craig Bolick and wife Christy of Lumberton, and Dallas Bolick of Hickory; and a brother, Alan Bolick and wife Dianna of Asheville.

The family is planning a memorial service at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.