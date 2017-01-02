Jay Silberman, 56, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2017 at his residence.

Born on June 9, 1960, in Little Rock, Arkansas, son of the late Arnold and Irma Silverman. Jay was self-employed. He was a member of Gateway International Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pamela Silberman; his children, Jessica, Berry, Haley, Zackary and Aaron Silberman; a step-daughter, Amber Fulton; a brother, Harvey Silberman; and a sister, Amy Silberman.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, and a memorial service will follow, at 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Stan Frye officiating.

