Matie Gray Wilson, 97, of Statesville, died Monday, January 2, 2017.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Damascus Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Wilson Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.