Paula Ernestine Coley, 66, of Olin Village, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at Olin Village.

She was born September 29, 1950, in Marion County, Indiana, daughter of the late David Franklin Coley and Pauline LaVonne Vantriese Coley. She was worked in Medical Records at the Veterans Administration Hospital.

Survivors include her cousin, Ruth McLean of Statesville.

No formal services are planned at this time.

