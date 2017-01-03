Kim Annette Jolly, 51, of Stony Point, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at her residence, after a lengthy illness.

She was born June 7, 1965, in Iredell County, daughter of Wade Junior Jolly of Hickory, and Gaynell Branton Stikeleather of Stony Point. She had worked as an inspector for Mitchell Gold. She was also of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, Kim is survived by her significant other, Bill Donovan of the home.

Funeral services will be conducted at a later date.

