Roger Eller, Jr., 48, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Eller was born January 17, 1968, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of Arthur Roger Eller, Sr. and Linda Ann Parks Mayes of Taylorsville.

He owned and operated a car detailing service and was a member of St. Peters World Outreach in Winston-Salem. He completed all ministry leadership classes and was active with men’s small cell group. He was a faithful volunteer in many areas of the church.

He was very active in his church, having coached junior basketball. Roger loved basketball, music, and was quite the comedian. He was passionate about being his own boss even early on in life. Roger not only enjoyed working his business but worked at affording employment opportunities to others.

He had a very caring and giving spirit! He always made time to extend a listening ear or provide his best advice, along with providing any helping hand. Roger remained an avid lover of “old school” R&B music, singing his favorite songs all the way to the end.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Linda Parks Mayes and husband Howard Lee Mayes of Taylorsville; a sister, Maria Isa Cuevas of Stratford, Connecticut; and four brothers, Roderick “Chip” Bell and wife Christine of Shelton, Connecticut, Byron Eller and wife Mary of Stratford, Connecticut, Carlos Eller and wife Billmary of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and David Eller and wife Ric-Sheika of Atlanta, Georgia.

The home-going service will be at Noon, Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Parks Grove Baptist Church, 717 Shew Ridge Mission Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Rev. J.C. Hash, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

