Fire displaces family of five in Stony Point; fundraising page created to assist

A Stony Point family lost their belongings in a house fire on Friday, Dec. 30.

According to Stony Point Volunteer Dept. Chief Scotty Abernathy, the fire call was received Friday at 12:30 p.m. to the residence, located at 919 Drumstand Road, which is the home of Timothy and Jennifer Waldrup. At least one resident was home at the time of the fire, but escaped uninjured.

Stony Point firefighters were joined by Wittenburg and Hiddenite firefighters to battle the blaze. The fire caused $45,000 to $50,000 damage. Abernathy said the cause was electrical and the accidental fire originated in the laundry room of the home. The home did not have fire insurance, said Abernathy.

Family friend Kelly Marie Slicer created a crowdfunding page to collect donations for the Waldrup family, located online at:

https://www.gofundme.com/5x-house-caught-on-fire.

“They have lost everything,” said Slicer. “They are a very hard-working family. They need help because they are having to start all over again. They have three children: Jeremiah is 7 years old, MacKenzie is 7 years old, and Rebecca is 5 years old. The children have lost most of their clothes and toys in the fire. Jeremiah has a birthday coming up in January. They have lost almost every thing due to smoke damage or water damage. Any help would be appreciated.”

Chief Abernathy noted that he appreciated the assistance of Wittenburg and Hiddenite firemen.