Adeline Ann Rogers & Miles Guy Rogers

Adeline Ann Rogers and Miles Guy Rogers, newborns, of Taylorsville, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Carolina’s Medical Center.

They were the infant children of Micheal Darrin Rogers and Carrie Ann Reid Rogers who are members at Little River Baptist Church.

To remember their lives, the family will have a graveside service on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at Little River Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Jeff Chapman officiating.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.