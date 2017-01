Daniel Ray Adkins, 66, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Brian Center, of Statesville.

He was born October 5, 1950, in Mingo County, West Virginia, son of the late Paul Redford Adkins and Mary Agnes Bragg. He was a textile worker. He was also of the Baptist faith.

No formal services will be conducted at this time.

