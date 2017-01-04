LEGAL NOTICES

ADVERTISMENT FOR BIDS



TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE

67 MAIN AVE. DRIVE

TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681

2015 Collection System

Rehabilitation Project

CWSRF No. CS-370700-05

Sealed Bids for the 2015 Collection System Rehabilitation Project will be received, by the Town of Taylorsville, at the office of the Town Hall, until 2:00 PM, local time on Thursday, January 26, 2017, and will be publically opened and read. The Project consists of sewer system collection improvements including:

Contract A-Sewer Pipe Rehabilitation for 13,903 LF of gravity line rehabilitation by installation of cured-in-place pipe; and Contract B-Various Sewer System Improvements that includes pipe repairs of various types (including 1,188 LF of replace 6” or 8” pipe w/ 8” pipe, outside drop replacements, spot repairs of varying lengths), rehabilitation of 46 manholes (including cementitious lining, new frame/covers, repair bench/channels, and reseal frame to risers), and installation of 69 manhole inflow inserts.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is West Consultants, PLLC; 405 South Sterling Street; Morganton, NC 28655, the contact person is Kathy Jordan, phone: (828) 522-4725, email: kjordan@west-consultants.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 AM and 5 PM, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding Documents also may be examined at:

-iSqFt + bidclerk – online at www.bidclerk.com

-McGraw-Hill Construction/Dodge – online at www.construction.com/dodge

-Hispanic Contractors Association of the Carolinas (HCAC/iSqFt) – Charlotte, NC

And at the Town of Taylorsville; 67 Main Avenue Drive; Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9 AM and 4 PM.

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. Bidding Documents are available on compact disc (as portable document format (PDF) files) for a non-refundable charge of $50 including shipping via overnight express service. Alternatively, printed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office either via in-person pick-up or via mail, upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment for the Bidding Documents. The non-refundable cost of printed Bidding Documents is $300 per set, payable to “West Consultants, PLLC”. Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the Issuing Office’s delivery method of choice. An additional charge will be required for special shipping services requested by a Prospective Bidder. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bidders must hold a valid North Carolina General Contractors license with a classification of “PU-Water and Sewer Lines” or “Unclassified”.

An non mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Town Hall. The conference will include information to assist bidders in soliciting Minority Business Enterprises.

The Town of Taylorsville encourages small, minority, female, and local contractors to bid on this project. The Authority also promotes fair housing, is an equal opportunity employer, and encourages others to provide equal employment opportunities.

Owner:

Town of Taylorsville

David Odom

Title: Town Manager

Date: January 3, 2017

jan4-16c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 16-6

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners has called a public hearing at 6:00pm on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider Rezoning Case 16-6.

This rezoning request is for property owned by Lynn Carlton and is located on Hwy 127 due South of Mexico Viejo. The owner is requesting rezoning of a portion of this property from H-C (Highway Commercial) to RA-20 (Residential Agricultural).

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton

Director of Planning and Development

jan11-17c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Betty Baity Reese, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of April, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of December, 2016.

GREGORY WAYNE BOWMAN

2032 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan25-17p

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

16 SP 124

IN THE MATTER OF: The Foreclosure of a Deed of Trust executed by North American Emerald )

Mines, Inc., to Douglas G. Eisele, Trustee, recorded in Book 577, Page 1787, Alexander County Registry.

Exhibit “A”

All of that parcel or tract of land lying and being situate in Alexander County, North Carolina described as:

All of that property in Deed dated August 3, 2004, and recorded in Book 473, Page 821, Deed Records of Alexander County, conveying to North American Emerald Mines, Inc. a tract containing 14.321 acres, more or less. Alexander County parcel ID: 0066993.

Reference being made to Substitution of Trustee, recorded in Book 594, Page 279, Alexander County Registry.

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust (Security Instrument) executed and delivered by North American Emerald Mines, Inc., dated July 23, 2012, and recorded in the Alexander County Registry in Book 577, Page 1787 (the “Deed of Trust”), and pursuant to the Order Authorizing Sale of the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County, North Carolina, entered herein on December 16, 2016, Jeffrey J. Goebel, Substitute Trustee, will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the property described herein, according to the following terms:

1.The foreclosure sale shall be conducted pursuant to the terms of the certain Deed of Trust on January 6, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

2.The real property that will be sold at the foreclosure sale is particularly described in Exhibit A attached hereto.

3.The real property described in this Notice will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. Pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.10(b) and the terms of the Deed of Trust, a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the successful bid or $750.00, whichever is greater, will be required by deposit with the Substitute Trustee. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the real property or attempts to tender such deed and said successful bidder shall remain liable on that bid.

4.The real property described in this Notice will be sold “AS IS” and subject to the lien of ad valorem taxes due or assessments, if any. Report of this sale shall be made immediately following the conclusion of the sale and bidding shall remain open for raised or upset bids as required by law.

5.If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

6. The record owner of the real property as reflected on the records of Alexander County not more than ten (10) days prior to this Notice is North American Emerald Mines, Inc.

Date: December 16, 2016

Jeffrey J. Goebel

Substitute Trustee

Post Office Box 10669

Raleigh, NC 27605

(919) 828-2501

jan4-16c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Judith Anne Lovelace, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of November, 2016.

SYLVIA PATRICIA BUNTON

52 Fairfield Acres Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jan18-17p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Robert Frazier Taylor, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of December, 2016.

RICKY FRAZIER TAYLOR

87 Dellinger Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan11-17p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Mary Jane Coleman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of December, 2016.

JEANNETTE C. THOMPSON

1416 3rd St. SW

Hickory, NC 28602

administratrix

jan4-17p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Linda Marie Stokes Dobbins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of March, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of December, 2016.

ALTHEA EVA LITTLE

280 Gravel Hill Ct. NW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

jan4-17p