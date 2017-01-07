Hazel Elizabeth White Cagle, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away January 7, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born March 23, 1929, in Catawba County, daughter of the late Ernest White and Celeste Price White. Hazel was retired from Tyson Foods as a line worker.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Arlee Cagle; a daughter, Phyllis Cagle Carrigan Pope; and two grandchildren, William Holland and Mary Carrigan.

Hazel is survived by two sons, Bobby Cagle and wife Toni of Stony Point, and Eddie Cagle and wife Wanda of Bluff City, Tennessee; a daughter, Doris Cagle of Hiddenite; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Temple Baptist Church, 105 Temple Drive, Stony Point. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

