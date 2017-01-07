Lula Margie Marie Deal Hall, 83, of Johnny Wike Road, Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Hall was born March 6, 1933, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Jones Franklin Deal and Addie Jolly Deal.

She had worked for 32 years at International Paper (Box Factory) before retiring. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and was very active in DAV Chapter 84 Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Most of all, she was known for being a godly and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved to cook and really enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower garden. Margie loved her dog “Snoopy.”

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, James Hall; a daughter, Judy Norris; two infant children; a brother, Raymond Deal; a sister, Beulah Helms; and two infant grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy of love and generosity include: two daughters, Gina Russell and Susan Kerley, both of Taylorsville; a son, Jimmy Hall of Taylorsville; a brother, Floyd Deal and wife Carol of Taylorsville; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Salem Lutheran Church. Pastor Ray Ohlendorf will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Jacob Kerley, Jesse Hall, Israel Russell, Kaleb Chapman, Tyler Harr, Mark Russell, Israel Harrington, and Mark Norris.

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Susan Kerley for her many years of caregiving. Also, the family would like to express their gratitude to Brenda Barnette and Kathy Bowles for everything they did for our loved one.

Memorials may be made to: Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Hall Family.