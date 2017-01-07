Marjorie Noreen Mossholder, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Drive, Stony Point. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Condolences may be emailed to the Mossholder Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Majorie Noreen Mossholder.