January 11, 2017

Marjorie Noreen Mossholder

Marjorie Noreen Mossholder, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Drive, Stony Point. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.

  1. joyce pierce on January 10, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    so sorry for the loss of my friend Marjorie Norenn Mossholder.

