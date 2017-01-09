Robert Preston Killian, “Bob,” 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Born November 27, 1940, he was the son of the late Preston Leroy Killian and Bonnie Mae Miller-Killian. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church and a retiree of Style Furniture. He was a small business owner, Rock Creek Nursery, for more than 40 years.

Bob was a professional Bass Master for over 50 years, fishing in the Coveted National Bass Masters Championship in 1962 and finishing 12th. He continued fishing tournaments until his death, with his best friend and fishing partner ‘Tractor Tim’ Hollar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Ray Killian.

Bob is survived by his wife, Connie Ann Price-Killian; and his two sons and families, Jeffrey Neil Killian and wife Julie, and their children, Sydney and Ian Killian, and Robert ‘Brian’ Killian and wife Cindy, and their daughter, Emily Killian. He is also survived by his other siblings, Johnny Alfred Killian, Mary Naomi Gregory, and James ‘Jim’ Ruel Killian.

Funeral services will be held on January 14, 2017 at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m., and the service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike Stone will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The SECU House supports family members with lodging and meals while loved ones are in ICU at Baptist or Forsyth Hospital.

