Richard Jackson Watts, 85, passed away at Salem Terrace Assisted Living on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

He was born to the late Ms. Willie Watts, in Alexander County, on June 6, 1931.

Mr. Watts spent most of his adult life in Connecticut where he was a painter by trade, but his love was collecting antiques. After retiring, he returned home to Taylorsville where he spread his love of the Lord at local churches and in the community.

He gave honorable service for his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bertie Watts.

Those family members who survive include three children, Joyce (Benjamin) Hairston of Winston-Salem, R. Damon (Gina) Watts of Arizona, and Cynthia Watts Elder of Connecticut; six grandchildren, Rakiya (Trevor) Goring, Celeise Watts, Artisha (Nathaniel) Tyson, Peter Elder, Alison Tlocki, and Tristan Watts; four great-grandchildren; and several extended family members and friends.

A private service was held. Interment was in Salisbury National Cemetery. (Clark S. Brown & Sons, Winston-Salem).